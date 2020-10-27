Kimberly Dawn Morris Allison

Kimberly Dawn Morris Allison, formerly of Narrows, Virginia passed away October 27, 2020 at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Kim was born December 9, 1970 in the city of Radford, Virginia to Terry Kenneth Morris and Patricia Ann Wright Morris. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Kenneth Morris, her paternal grandparents; James Lee Morris & Arleta Whitt Morris, maternal grandparents; Robert “Bob” Wright and Gertrude “Gertie” Carnell Wright.

Kim is survived by her husband Daryl Sirry, Pembroke, VA; son John Christopher “JC” Locklair, Twentynine Palms, CA; daughter Macie Ann Allison, Pulaski, VA; mother and step-father Patricia Ann Wright (Creed “Sonny”) Patrick, Hiwassee, VA; sister Angela Nicole Morris Ireland and Brian Bandy, Aberdeen, MD; stepbrother Creed Cooper (Kim) Patrick, Mooresville, NC; stepsisters Kathleen Patrick and James Schropp, Severna Park, MD; Kristie Patrick – Annapolis, MD; aunts and uncles Ethel Sexton, Pulaski; James Irving “Pete” Morris, Pulaski; Carl (Donna) Wright Farmer, Newbern; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

To sign Kim’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2020.

Comments

comments