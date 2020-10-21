Joseph Clifton McLawhorn

Joseph Clifton McLawhorn, 85, of Pulaski, VA was born in Pitt County, NC on September 5, 1935 and died on October 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Melton and Lyda Young McLawhorn and was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Mitchell and a brother, Hugh McLawhorn.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Margaret Johnson McLawhorn; son, Joel McLawhorn (Brenda) of Rural Retreat; two granddaughters, Caitlin McLawhorn and Keelie McLawhorn of Knoxville, TN; Brenda’s daughters, Joyce Watson, Fiona Slobidian, Marie Brady and their spouses, children and grandchildren; son, Barry McLawhorn of Atlanta, GA; and a brother, Edward (Gladys) McLawhorn of Hampton.

Clifton graduated from Newport News High School, Newport News, VA and Cincinnati Bible Seminary, Cincinnati, OH. He served as a Christian minister for over 50 years. He was minister, locally, at Community Christian Church, Newbern and Dublin Christian Church. He also served churches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. He was a volunteer firefighter in the Newbern and Dublin Fire Departments, a member of the Dublin Ruritan Club, and a member of the New River Valley Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. He enjoyed photography and feeding/watching the birds.

A private service with close friends and family will be held Thursday, October 22nd, at 2:00 PM from the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Dublin, VA with Rev. Richie Goad officiating. Due to restrictions created by the current pandemic, masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Dublin Christian Church, P.O. Box 1330, Dublin, VA 24084.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

