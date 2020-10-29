Joan Poole Griffith O’Dell

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)

We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)

On 10-28-2020 Joan Poole Griffith O’Dell, 80 of Pulaski went Home to be with her Saviour. The daughter of the late James Kermit Poole and Carrie Poole. She is survived by her devoted husband James Richard O’dell. Preceded in death by son L. Lee Griffith Jr., daughter Deborah Griffith Aliff, brother, Charles Poole, and sister Mary-Ann Widner, and stepson Allen O’Dell. Survived by sister Shelby Gibson, husband Jerry, brother-in-law Roger O’Dell, wife Sherry, Larry O’Dell, wife Linda, sister in-law Sharon Crawford. Son James A Griffith, wife Kathy, daughter Teresa G. Coleman, husband Mike, step-daughter Rhonda O’Dell, stepsons Timothy O’Dell and Todd O’Dell. Grandchildren Michael Coleman II, wife Kim, Joshua Coleman, wife Christie, Justin Griffith, wife Rebecca, Amanda Griffith, Tyler Griffith, and Noah Aliff. Great grandchildren McKenzie Coleman, Garrison Coleman, Rylan Coleman, Michael Coleman III, Khloe Ochoa, Easton Griffith, Genieve Griffith, Jedidiah Coleman, Max Ochoa, Sawyer Griffith. Several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Max Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Sunset Cemetery, 501 S. Franklin St., Christiansburg.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

