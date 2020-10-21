Jeffrey Allen Waddell

March 17, 1962

July 11, 2020

Jeffrey Allen Waddell, 58, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Christiansburg. He was preceded in death by his father, James Columbus Waddell, Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy Jarrett Waddell; brothers and sisters-in-law, James C. Waddell, Jr. (Doris), Timothy Waddell (Delores), Steve Waddell, and Paul Waddell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl McCulley (Don), and Carolyn Goad (Turney); aunt and her husband, Jackie Webb (Glenn); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

In remembrance of Jeff, please consider a donation to The Brain Injury Services of SWVA, 3904 Franklin Road, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24014.

The Waddell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 21, 2020.

Comments

comments