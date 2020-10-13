Jackie King Talbert

Jackie King Talbert, 72 years old, entered into her eternal home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Jackie was born on March 10, 1948 in Pulaski, Virginia. She spent her life in Pulaski, making friends and spreading happiness to all who knew her.

Jackie graduated from Pulaski High School in 1966. She loved PHS and requested that her high school ring be placed on her hand when she passed. After graduation, Jackie worked at several places, including Virginia Maid, Dublin Garment Factory, the Southwest Times newspaper and the Family Dollar Store. Jackie loved animals and donated to many animal charities duing her life. She loved to cook and her family was especially fond of her ham and deviled eggs dish. Jackie did beautiful needlepoint work and her family cherishes a special needlepoint for Halloween that she created for them. Jackie loved her family – especially her grandchildren, Alex and Bubba, and cherished the time she spent with them watching them grow. Her favorite color was purple and that was the color of her favorite clothes.

Jackie was a woman of strong faith and loved the First Christian Church, of which she was a long-standing member. Her pastor, Maynard Powell, was a true friend and counseled her through many rough times in her life. Jackie loved her best friend, Jean Crabtree, and they had many good times together.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Oscar David King, her special Mother Mildred, and her husband James R. Talbert.

She is survived by her son, James R. Talbert, Jr. (Jimmy), her daughter in law, Crystal Leigh Renew Talbert, granddaughter Alexandria Dawn and grandson Timothy William. Also son Timothy Talbert (Angela), daughters Jennifer Sherman and Betty Silvas and granddaughters Krista Sherman and Melissa Carter.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be no public service. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2 pm, with the celebration of life to begin at 2pm.

In keeping with CDC guidelines due to several high risk family members, masks are required for all attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Jackie’s memory.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

