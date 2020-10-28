Horsing around town

By WILLIAM PAINE

The parking lot in front of The Southwest Times office building, on 5th Street North East in the town of Pulaski, has seen a good deal of action over the years and provided for great people watching opportunities. Rich and poor, young and old, well-dressed and not so well-dressed have passed by and sometimes dallied for a few minutes before going along their way.

Pedestrian traffic of every different variety come to do business both to the offices of The Southwest Times and the adjacent 1st Pawn shop.

Before these esteemed institutions came to this most excellent location, other businesses used this parking lot, including the A&P Supermarket, Kenney Burgers, High’s Ice Cream, Bella’s Pizzeria and Art’s Mexican Restaurant. No doubt, since the time this parking lot was created more than a half-century in the past, these businesses provided a good opportunity for people watching as well.

Last week brought a notable departure from the normal fare of people, dogs, cats, squirrels and the occasional deer that sometimes cross the lot.

The notable parking lot presence involved two horses, complete with a smiling pair of horseback riders, that trotted into the lot. Curious members of The Southwest Times staff stopped to take a look at this relatively rare sight.

The two horseback riders were Hannah Chaffin and her sister, Samantha Kelly, who love riding horses both out in the fields and, when the opportunity arises, on city streets.

October 28, 2020.

