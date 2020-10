Help the SWT honor our Veterans

Each year The Southwest Times takes time to recognize our area Veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day. Please contact if you know of a Veteran or someone who is currently serving so that we may include them in this special section. There is no cost for this and we include all branches of service. Help us recognize those who served our nation by sending us their information.

