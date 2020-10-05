Hanford Edison Kesterson

March 18, 1929 – October 3, 2020

Hanford Edison Kesterson, 91, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Parrott. He was owner and operator of Hank’s Drive-In in Radford and a member of Parrott Church of God. Hank was also a U. S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Ethel Kesterson; his wife, Virginia Kesterson; son, Kenneth “Tweeter” Brown; brothers, Marshall, Wes, Percy and Stanley Kesterson; sisters, Pearl Stewart, Dorothy Sheppard, Audrey Nunley, Elsie Kesterson and Maimie Price; and great great niece, Kennedy Myers.

Survivors include his brother, Bobby Kesterson and wife Kim; and special daughter/niece, Shenna Viers and her husband Brent and children Carley Viers, Heaven (William) Gravley, Kayla (Jordan) Myers, Ashley (Josh) Dunbar, and Heather (Brandon) Rithamel. Also surviving are Dale and Barbara Bain, Teresa and Bob Hurt, Jennifer and Colin Martin Debra and Pete Roan, Sandra Nelson, Kenneth Stoots, Kurt Wade, Terri Reese, and Robbie and Kim Stoots; special son, Mark Robic; very special great great niece and nephew, Emma Gravley and Jonah Myers; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastors T. Michael Bond and Jordan Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with full military honors.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church.

The Kesterson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 5, 2020.

