Hagan: New league won’t hurt Calfee, town

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With the Yankees exiting Pulaski and the Appalachian League transitioning to a summer wood-bat league featuring college players, some see the changes as a blow to Calfee Park and town of Pulaski.

“I’ve heard conversation from several people, saying ‘well, I’m not coming because it’s college,’” said David Hagan, co-owner of Calfee Park. “Unfortunately, they’re hugely mistaken.”

As a matter of fact, he says, the quality of player and the number of visitors coming to town will increase under the new league.

“It’s not like any college baseball player can say, ‘I’m going to play.’ Major League Baseball (MLB) and US Baseball have been tracking these kids since they were 13 years old … and they’re going to invite only the top 300 players in the nation,” he said.

“All 30 (MLB) teams will have scouts here watching these kids because they’re unsigned. So we’re going to get the very, very best 300 kids in the nation, period.”

Hagan pointed out that Harold Reynolds of MLB Baseball Network indicated 50% of the 300 players invited to play will make it to the major leagues, as opposed to four or five under the old system.

“That’s how much more talent we’ll have,” Hagan said. “Reynolds is jacked up about this league. He said, ‘You just don’t know the talent you’re going to get.’”

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2020.

