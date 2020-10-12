Guidelines suggested for safer Halloween

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Whether a locality is recommending against door-to-door trick-or-treating or leaving the decision up to parents this year, New River Valley Public Health Task Force joins with government officials in urging families to follow CDC Guidelines for a safer Halloween.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses and while area localities do not regulate Halloween, there are numerous, alternative ways to participate, be safe and have fun,” the task force says. “Citizens are encouraged to seek out opportunities to celebrate within their own families or congregational units, or within small neighborhood pods.”

First and foremost, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urges citizens to not forget the “three W’s” of the COVID-19 pandemic: “Watch your distance; wear a face covering; wash your hands.”

However, the agency also released the following list of Halloween activities, rated according to their risk to health. The agency suggests avoiding the higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lower Risk Activities:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorating your house, apartment or living space.

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring decorations at a distance.

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Having a Halloween movie night with your housemates.

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

Moderate Risk Activities:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard). If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than six feet apart.

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than six feet apart. A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than six feet apart. If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least six feet apart. Again, if screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cookouts.

Higher Risk Activities:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce are hosting events as alternatives to riskier activities.

Pulaski is hosting a virtual costume contest. For details, visit https://www.pulaskitown.org/news/what_s_new/announcement_on_town_halloween_events or call 540-994-8600.

In lieu of area on foot treat trails, the Chamber of Commerce is holding a Drive-Thru Treat Trail at Randolph Park 4-7 p.m. Halloween. Visit www.pulaskichamber.info/ for additional information.

According to Farmer’s Almanac, there’s another activity to participate in Halloween night. There will be a rare Halloween full Blue Hunter’s Moon that night and the Almanac is predicting fair skies for Virginia skywatchers.

The last time a full Blue Hunter’s Moon was visible on Halloween in all time zones was 1944, Almanac reports. A full moon is called a blue moon when it’s the second full moon to appear in a single month. Blue moons occur an average of every two and a half to three years.

According to the Almanac, full moons appear on Halloween only about every 19 years but are usually not visible in all time zones.

By the way, don’t expect the moon to be blue. The color is just in reference to the rarity of two full moons falling in the same month.

