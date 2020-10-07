GO Pulaski County at work again

By WILLIAM PAINE

Volunteers for GO Pulaski County celebrated the 5th anniversary of that organization by doing what they do best … lending a helping hand to assist institutions and individuals in the area.

This year, 70 volunteers came to work on seven projects slated for completion Saturday, Oct. 3. In the past, GO Pulaski County had as many as 280 volunteers to do the work, but COVID concerns affected turnout.

Even so, according to Terrie Sternberg of GO Pulaski County’s Core Leadership Team, “The number of volunteers precisely suited the number of projects, so everything lined up perfectly.”

Notably, 20 of those volunteers came from the Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church youth group on Alum Springs Road.

The projects were varied but organizers purposely emphasized outdoor chores to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

