Food drive wiping out library fines

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you have a tendency to keep your library books a little longer than you should, Pulaski County Library System is offering a way to clear the slate of fines you’ve accrued.

The library’s Young Adult Advisory Association is sponsoring a “Fall Food For Fines Drive” through Dec. 11. Those with fines for overdue books, etc. can have them erased by donating nonperishable food to the drive.

The collected food will be donated to an area food bank to help feed those in need over the coming holidays.

The food drive only eliminates overdue fines. Charges for lost books or other library property cannot be removed through the food donations.

Written by: Editor on October 28, 2020.

