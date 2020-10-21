Fire claims Pulaski mobile home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An early-afternoon fire claimed a residence in Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Pulaski Monday, leaving three residents without a home.

Todd Garwood, Pulaski fire marshal, said heavy fire was visible in the 1972-model singlewide home when firefighters arrived on the scene off Bentley Hollow Road just after 12:30 p.m. The occupants, an adult male and female, were already outside the structure, and a minor, who also lived there, was at school.

Garwood said the fire started on the front porch. The male occupant opened the front door upon seeing the fire, awakened the female resident and both exited the back door. He said the front door was left open, enabling the fire to spread more quickly throughout the structure.

Despite a fire hydrant being obstructed by an inoperable vehicle, Garwood said firefighter training enabled them to rapidly attack the blaze without being impeded by the blocked hydrant. The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control. Garwood, who investigated what sparked the blaze, cleared the scene around 4:10 p.m.

The investigation determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue on the exterior of the structure, according to Garwood. The residence was a total loss.

The fire also spread to a couple of riding lawnmowers, a swing set, grill and other items located near the front of the structure. A pickup truck also sustained damage.

Garwood said Red Cross is assisting the residents, who he declined to identify by name.

Pulaski, Draper and Newbern fire departments responded to the scene, along with Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Public Safety, formerly known as Regional Emergency Medical Services (REMSI).

