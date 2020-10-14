Fall Dance Fest 2020 goes online

Submitted by JASON HUTCHENS

Radford University

Each Fall the Radford University Department of Dance hosts the Fall Dance Fest, a showcase featuring student dancers within the program performing compositions created by dance professors. This year’s event will be the first time that the performance will be streamed online rather than performed for a live audience. It will also feature two senior student choreographers performing their own solos as part of the lineup.

Fall Dance Fest 2020 will feature a variety of styles as each choreographer brings his or her own flavor to the event. Like everything else in 2020, the coronavirus has influenced many of the performance decisions for the event. Associate Professor Amy VanKirk will be reworking a piece she initially developed in 2017 titled “Fragmentation 119.3”

To accommodate coronavirus guidelines, she crafted the performance as a trio so that dancers could move in a column within 10’ squares and never cross paths. The performance will contain three very different musical pieces that are purposefully broken down and put back together.

“I thought that being fragmented and disjointed would be relevant to the way we’ve all had to distance in recent months,” said VanKirk.

