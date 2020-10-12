Fairlawn FD receives donation

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Recently the Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) visited the Fairlawn Walmart (Store 2762) not to respond to an emergency, but to show store manager Michael Harrison and store staff members the new Rescue Saw recently purchased and put into service by the department.

The department was able to purchase the saw due to receiving a community grant applied for through the Fairlawn store. The department was able to obtain the grant because of help from the store management and employees thanks to the Walmart Foundation Grant.

After many hours of research and review by FVFD Lieutenant Zack Handy, the new K12 Rescue Saw was obtained. The new saw replaces the stations current saw, which is over 30 years old. That saw required frequent servicing and the crew was having difficulty finding replacement parts when needed.

Written by: Editor on October 12, 2020.

