Eddith Childress Stowers

April 11, 1926 – October 26, 2020

Eddith Childress Stowers, 94, of Dublin, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Taulby B. and Nellie Jane Childress; husband, Edward H. Stowers, Jr.; brothers, D. J., Wayne, and Bud Childress; sisters, Ola Barrow and Marian Sarver; and an infant brother.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Howard Looney; son and daughter-in-law, Donald E. and Deena Stowers; granddaughter, Janella Looney; brother, Bob Childress; sister-in-law, Ruth Childress; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution to honor Eddith may make contributions to First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St., NW, Pulaski, VA 24301, or to Radford/Fairlawn Daily Bread, PO Box 3323, Radford, VA 24143.

The Stowers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2020.

