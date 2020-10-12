Duck Derby does it again

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The YMCA of Pulaski County held their Second Annual Duck Derby on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2.

Last year’s Duck Derby took place in downtown Pulaski, when thousands of rubber ducks were dumped off the Randolph Avenue bridge into the rushing waters of Peak Creek. The rubber ducks were then collected in a net a few hundred yards downstream with the fastest finishers duly noted.

This year’s Duck Derby had a distinctly different feel, as the event also included a Home Run Derby and a concert featuring country singer Eric Gress, all of which occurred within the confines of Calfee Park.

“This is a great opportunity to bring the community together on two different fronts,” said Paige Cash, Vice Chairman of the YMCA board of directors. “It’s great to see all the kids with their uniforms and their bats ready to play ball for the Home Run Derby and also to support the Y, because we provide a lot of service to the recreational community and the community at large.”

October 12, 2020

