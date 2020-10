Drive-thru flu shot clinic slated

Pulaski County and Carilion Clinic are joining forces to offer a free Drive-thru Flu Vaccine Clinic in the town of Pulaski Friday.

No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccination. Just show up between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.

The clinic is being held in the parking lot of Central Gym, which is in the back of the Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third St. NW.

Written by: Editor on October 28, 2020.

