Dr. Noelle Bissell is the Director of the New River Health District for the Virginia Department of Health.

This week, Bissell gave the The Southwest Times an exclusive interview regarding the current status of the COVID-19 virus in the New River Valley.

Every day there are reports about new coronavirus cases in the NRV, but is the percentage of new cases increasing or decreasing?

“When you look at district wide, the numbers are definitely heading down,” said Bissell. “When you look at where our peaks were … a lot of them were related to college students and travel. We had a lot of people traveling over the summer and we saw an increase in cases when people came back. Those numbers are down pretty significantly. We now have this steady stream, low level community spread. You’re going to have that until you have a vaccine or until you get enough people who have been infected to develop this herd immunity, which that takes time.”

“You will see clusters happen,” Bissell continued. “Any social gathering you may see clusters happen. At some workplaces you may see some clusters happen. That’s part of navigating with COVID now.”

Have the treatments improved for those who contract the disease?

“The hydroxychloroquine didn’t really pan out, but they’ve had some success with Remdesivir (anti-viral drug), but it’s not the wonder drug they anticipated it to be,” Bissell answered. “The steroids are showing promise in people who are really sick.”

Much has been said about how individuals with comorbidity (the simultaneous presence of two chronic conditions in a patient) are more likely to die from exposure to COVID-19. It is generally understood that diabetics or those with COPD would be at greater risk. What else could be considered a comorbidity?

“The biggest comorbidity is obesity, but you really can’t do a whole lot for that in the short term,” said Bissell. “And it makes sense. This is a disease that affects the lungs where people can’t breathe. So people who are obese, they literally have that weight on their chest and they can’t aerate their lungs as well. People who do aerobic exercise are protected for the same reason. They exercise and they aerate their lungs and that’s a protective factor. Most people do recover with just symptomatic treatment, like other viral illnesses.”

When should ventilators be used?

“I graduated medical school in 1990 and there was this period where we really tried not to put people on ventilators,” said Bissell. “We tried what’s called chest physiotherapy. That sort of fell out of vogue and we started putting people on ventilators a lot quicker. I think now they’re realizing maybe you don’t have to put people on the ventilator quite so quickly. It’s OK to allow a little bit of time and try the physiotherapy because the ventilators themselves are not without problems. They use positive pressure, so they can do damage to the lungs. Most of the people who are hospitalized do not end up in intensive care on a ventilator. If you’re sick enough to be on a ventilator, then there’s a long road to recovery because for every day that you’re in the intensive care unit, it can take a week or more to recover your strength and build back up.”

Is it true that people who are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms of COVID) can spread the disease?

“There’s a difference between asymptomatic and presymptomatic,” said Bissell. “Presymptomatic is before you actually develop symptoms. We know that people who are presymptomatic are actually most infectious six-tenths of a day before their symptoms start. So, they don’t have symptoms but they’re going to develop symptoms in about a half a day. That’s the same thing with flu, too,”

“Truly asymptomatic people are less likely to transmit,” she continued. I mean you never say never, but if they really aren’t symptomatic, they obviously don’t have a significant viral burden. But we don’t know for sure because we still don’t really have a good idea of how many asymptomatic people are out there.”

Out of millions of people who have been infected, only a handful seemed to have been reinfected with the virus. How likely is it that people can be reinfected after recovering from COVID-19?

“We have to study long term and study people who have had it,” said Bissell. “You can follow their antibody levels and just because their antibody levels go down that doesn’t mean that they won’t mount a response if they’re exposed again. The body’s immune system has a pretty good memory. So even if the antibody levels drop, when you expose them to the virus again that memory kicks in and says, ‘Oh, this is that thing again we need to produce the cells to fight it off.’ Reinfection is definitely more of an exception than the rule, but this is one of those things we’re figuring out as we go along.”

Until very recently, it has been difficult to obtain various statistics regarding the coronavirus cases in the NRV. Could you comment on that?

“You’ve got to be very careful with statistics, right?” Bissell answered. “A lot of people want to quote the Harvard Global Public Health Institute. That takes our numbers and our population and it calculates cases per hundred-thousand and it’s based on levels that say ‘you’re green light or you’re yellow light or you’re red light,’ which means there should be a stay at home order.”

“So according to the Harvard Institute, Floyd County was in the red, meaning there should be a stay at home order, but we weren’t having a community spread in Floyd. Two outbreaks drove the numbers up but they were isolated and contained. So Floyd schools did start and I think they’re in their sixth or seventh week now and they’re doing fine. The numbers came back down.”

Are you an advocate for face-to-face instruction in the schools or is it still too soon?

“The way the infection gets into your cells is through that Ace II receptor and little children don’t have those receptors in significant volumes, so they really don’t have significant burden of disease,” Bissell responded. “What we’re worried about with the schools is do they give it to a teacher? Do they give it to a bus driver or a cafeteria worker or janitor who might be older? Do they bring it home and give it to grandma or grandpa who’s raising them?”

“On the other side you look at the abuse, you look at the substance use, you look at all these things that happen when kids are not in school. You can’t just look through a COVID lens; you have to consider all these factors when you’re thinking about it”

Many students have opted for the remote learning option to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Have you spoken to anyone in the school system about COVID?

“I’ve talked to a lot of teachers throughout the district and I have to say, overwhelmingly most of them seem very happy to be back doing in-school learning,” said Bissell. “One of the big worries was that kids would not leave their masks on but it sounds like they’re doing a really good job of that. It sounds like kids are adhering to the distancing and the masking and taking precautions. You can never guarantee there won’t be a risk but you put everything in place and you try to mitigate that risk and I think our schools have done a good job.”

“We’re not seeing it transmitted in the schools,” she added. “What we’re finding, thus far, is the people that are associated with the schools have acquired it outside of school.

As the interview was coming to an end Dr. Bissell made sure to add what she called “the biggest message.”

“Precautions have to be all the time at work, at home and at play,” she said. “People will be really careful at work and then they come home and they socialize and they don’t mask and they don’t keep their distance. If you catch it at home, you can take it to work or you can take it to school. So, it has to be all the time.”

Earlier Dr. Bissell mentioned how another pandemic was likely right around the corner and of course, every winter there’s a new flu bug. If the same logic applies, in that older people and individuals with comorbidity could potentially die from contracting a respiratory disease, should everyone wear masks all the time … for the rest of our lives?

“Well, if you look at Asia, a lot of those folks wear masks because of pollution, or they’ll wear masks during the height of flu season or during a height of an infectious disease outbreak,” she responded. “I think the masks definitely help decrease the inhalation of inoculum. When we see flu widespread, it’s probably not unreasonable to wear masks. Do we have to wear it all the time? I’m hopeful not.”

Will wearing masks in public become the new normal?

“I think people have to kind of assess their own risk tolerance and where they are,” the doctor responded. “As far as protecting the community, we have to get out of this habit of kind of toughing it out when we’re sick and going into work, or going into school or going to whatever public function. I think if you’re sick you really need to stay home if you’re having symptoms. Do I think wearing masks will be the norm? No, I don’t but I do think there will be times where it can be helpful.”

