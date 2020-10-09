Delois Porter Edwards

Date of Death – Thursday, October 8, 2020

Delois Porter Edwards, age 90 of Draper passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born September 11, 1930 in Ivanhoe, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Crockett Porter and Betty Catherine Burchett Porter. Her daughter, Rhonda Fox, sisters, Dorothy Lyons, Evelyn Foster, Naomi Burress and brothers, Dolphus Porter and Marvin Porter also precede her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Vanessa Dobbins, Draper; grandchildren Aaron (Jennifer) Hall, Amber (Brian) Clark, Justin (Katrina) Dobbins, Steven Fox; great grandchildren Andrew, Aiden, Landon, Brady, Ethan, Hailey and Gracie, sisters Loretta Stuart, Richmond and Yvonne Taylor, Salem.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the West End Cemetery, Wytheville, VA with grandson Pastor Aaron Hall officiating.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

