DAK Halloween show coming to Randolph Park

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

For those fans of the spooky and slightly scary, get ready for an event coming to Pulaski County Friday. DAK Lights is returning to Randolph Park a bit early this year for their first-ever Halloween Edition.

This year’s Halloween show will premiere at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, and run every night through Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31. Show hours are 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

The show will feature Halloween-themed music each night, including “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker, Jr., and more. It’s a family-friendly and socially-distanced outing that everyone will enjoy.

DAK Lights is an annual Halloween and Christmas light and music show which premiered in November 2010. Every year, hundreds of families from around the New River Valley come to visit and enjoy a roughly 20-minute light show set to music being broadcast over 103.9 FM. Since its inception, the show has grown from about 3,000 incandescent (traditional) lights in white, red and green to over 20,000 LED lights capable of producing millions of color combinations.

For more information, to see the nightly show schedule, or to watch videos of the light shows, visit https://daklights.com or follow us at https://facebook.com/daklights.

Written by: Editor on October 8, 2020.

