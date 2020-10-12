DAK Halloween show coming to Randolph Park

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

For those fans of the spooky and slightly scary, get ready for an event coming to Pulaski County Friday. DAK Lights is returning to Randolph Park a bit early this year for their first ever Halloween Edition.

This year’s Halloween show will premiere at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, and run every night through Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31. Show hours are 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

The show will feature Halloween-themed music each night, including “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker, Jr., and more. It’s a family friendly and socially-distanced outing that everyone will enjoy.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 12, 2020.

Comments

comments