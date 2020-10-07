COVID trending downward across Commonwealth

By DAVID GRAVELY

While cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported throughout the nation, including in the New River Valley, the New River Valley Public Health Task Force reports an overall downward trend in terms of positive cases across the Commonwealth.

While testing continues, including testing scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at the Christiansburg Health Department and other local testing available locally by calling 540-267-8240, the overall number of positive results has slowed.

As of Monday, Oct. 5, there were 31 new cases reported in the New River Health District. That brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,460 in the district. Of those cases 62 have required hospitalization and 23 have died.

There were no new cases reported Monday for Pulaski County, which has recorded 243 total cases since the beginning. Of those, 15 have required hospital care and five have died.

The Virginia Department of Health has listed one additional case as of Tuesday morning for Pulaski County after Pulaski County Public Schools announced that a student at PCHS had tested positive Friday, Oct. 2.

Montgomery County currently has the highest number of new and overall cases in the NRV with 28 new cases reported Monday and 2,155 cases overall. Despite the higher numbers, only 24 have required hospital care and five have died.

On a positive note, the initial scare in the nearby college communities seems to have subsided. To date there is no measurable spread among either Radford University or Virginia Tech students.

Another positive note is that the return of students to face-to-face learning at local schools has also not resulted in a largescale spread. While there have been a limited number of cases reported by individuals throughout the school system, constant sanitization, mask requirements and proper social distancing appears to be productive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Commonwealth of Virginia has reported 153,182 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 3,291 deaths statewide.

The hardest hit area of Virginia remains Fairfax, which has now reported 21,414 cases and 592 deaths.

While the virus does show an overall downward trend in the Commonwealth, residents are encouraged to continue practicing the same precautions that have helped keep the virus numbers somewhat in check.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness;

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 50 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

