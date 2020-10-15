Commonwealth’s Attorney releases statement on robbery attempt

The following statement has just been released to the media from the office of the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

To the public,

On Monday, October 12, a felon who is on the sex offender registry made the decision to put on a wig, a mask and enter a local gas station in our county. He made the decision to point a handgun at the store clerk. He made the decision to demand money from the register and attempt to leave the premises.

He made the mistake of thinking the next customer that walked in would allow him to leave. He made the mistake of thinking that customer, a brave Samaritan, wouldn’t fight back after being pistol-whipped by the felon armed robber. He made the mistake of choosing to do this in Pulaski County.

Gold blessed Pulaski County in that moment with a brave Samaritan who chose not to let the wicked flee. There are times in life people face a decision of fight or flight, and our brave Samaritan chose to fight, by defending our county. He refused to see the terror on the store clerk’s face and hear the fear in her voice and do nothing. He chose to ensure the neighboring residences, future store clerks, and the whole county were safe from an armed robber. He is a man who chose others over himself, without hesitation. Others over self is my office’s definition of a hero.

Through the hard work of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, David Lee Simpkins was identified and has been charged with one count of armed robbery in Pulaski County. I can assure you, as long as I am our Commonwealth’s Attorney, our brave Samaritan will not be charged with a crime for having the back of our store clear, the whole county, and fighting for his life. You never know when you will see a hero in action and make no mistake, that man is a hero for his actions on that day. He is another example of how Pulaski County is united and strong.

Thank you,

Justin L. Griffith

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney

Written by: Editor on October 15, 2020.

Comments

comments