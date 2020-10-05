CFNRV opens Grant Catalog for donors

Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is a lifeline for area nonprofit agencies, but even its dozens of endowed funds are insufficient to meet the increased needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why the Foundation — for the first time in its 25-year history — invites the public to participate in the grant process through an online Grant Catalog. The catalog enables the public to learn more about area nonprofits and make secure donations to the agency or agencies of their choosing.

“Over the past several months, we have received many phone calls and emails from community members and civic and religious groups wanting to help nonprofits during the pandemic. They know people are struggling and they want to help, but they don’t always know about the organizations working in our region and what they need to be successful,” said Foundation Executive Director Jessica Wirgau. The Grant Catalog “is a great way for community members to see where the need is in our community, to know that the organizations listed have been vetted, and to support those organizations with a simple, online gift.”

She called the process “a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants to support our community through this pandemic.”

The Grant Catalog will be accessible to community members through Oct. 30 at https://cfnrv.org/grants/responsive-grants/information-for-community-members/.

Traditionally, CFNRV awards grants to nonprofits from its endowed funds. It works with the holders of those funds to support applications that meet the interest of the fund holders.

As a result of the pandemic, CFNRV created a COVID-19 Response Grant earlier this year, awarding $76,250 to nearly 40 organizations. Over 110 applications were received for the $2,000 grants.

Now, the Foundation is attempting to find a way to fund almost 100 applications for its 2020 Responsive Grant Program. This annual grant program responds to ongoing or emergent needs identified by nonprofits trying to meet those needs.

Ashley Ege, CFNRV’s director of communications and outreach, said donations the public makes through the Grant Catalog will be awarded through the 2020 Responsive Grant Program. The catalog enables community members to see what services each applying agency provides, how much money the agency requested and how much funding the agency has received to date from CFNRV endowed funds.

Ege points out some agencies that applied for responsive grants may not appear in the catalog because they already have been fully funded or were eliminated during the review process.

According to Ege, each agency and application in the catalog has been vetted by Foundation volunteers to ensure the agencies are well managed and worthy of support.

