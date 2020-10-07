Call issued for scholarship applications

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is now seeking applications for more than 40 scholarships available to New River Valley students and adults attending college this fall. Applications, due by Feb. 1, are available at https://cfnrv.org/scholarships/applicants-information/.

Since 2002, CFNRV has awarded 690 students over $729,000 from scholarship funds established by individuals, families and New River Valley businesses, and invested by the Foundation for long-term growth.

The Foundation says each scholarship has its own set of unique criteria “meeting the unique interests of the donor and ensuring that there is an opportunity for students of all kinds to earn a scholarship.” CFNRV oversees the application process.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 7, 2020.

Comments

comments