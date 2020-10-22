Calfee Park announces changes in management

By DAVID GRAVELY

Thursday General Manager Betsy Haugh announced through an email that she will be stepping down from that position at the end of the month.

Haugh stated in the message that she will be pursuing new opportunities in baseball. She came to the Yankees as an Assistant General Manager for the 2018 season after a very successful time with the Danville Braves. She was announced as the new General Manager Aug. 30, 2018.

During her time with the Pulaski Yankees, Haugh was recognized with numerous awards for her leadership and organizational skills. Calfee Park also continued to grow and increase attendance under her leadership, which has led the Appalachian League for several season.

JW Martin, who has worked with and operated the Motor Mile Speedway for several years, will now assume the duties of General Manager at Calfee Park.

In her message to The Southwest Times, Haugh said, “I have very much enjoyed working with you during my time in Pulaski and wish you all the best going forward. Thank you, as always, for your continued support of Calfee Park and Pulaski Baseball!”

The move comes as Calfee Park and the rest of the Appalachian League are set to embark on a new and exciting adventure. Earlier in the month it was announced that the league is transitioning to a Summer Wood Bat League that will be cosponsored by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball that will feature over 300 of the top freshman and sophomore college baseball players in the nation.

Players will be assigned to teams by USA Baseball and stay with their team for the duration of the season, which will be similar to Appalachian League schedules when it was still on the Rookie Short Season setup. The season will also feature a playoff setup and an All-Star game, which will be televised.

