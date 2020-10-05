Branco named deputy chief attorney

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Assistant commonwealth’s attorney Dina Branco is Pulaski County’s new deputy chief commonwealth’s attorney.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith made the announcement of Branco’s new assignment this past week. Branco will directly supervise five assistant commonwealth’s attorneys.

“Ms. Branco has been a stalwart prosecutor for this office for over a decade. Her radiant personality has been infectious in the courtroom since the very beginning of her career,” Griffith said.

He said the numerous letters of commendation Branco has received during her career “speaks volumes for the work she has accomplished.

Written by: Editor on October 5, 2020.

