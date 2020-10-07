Boil Water Notice issued for Honaker Road area

The following information has been released by the county:

Customers of the Pulaski County Public Service Authority located along Honaker Road and within the Draper Valley Golf Course were notified on October 5, 2020, of a problem with our drinking water, and were advised to boil their tap water. We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil tap water. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

