Board disperse CARES Act funding

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met Monday evening with a relatively light agenda, with no presentations and four action items which were all passed unanimously.

There was one public hearing involving a request by Appalachian Power for a utility easement at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds. Appalachian Power requested that a power pole be extended from the county owned fairgrounds to the adjacent property owned by Shah Development, so as to supply power to this new development.

Former Pulaski Mayor Jeff Worrell, who works for Appalachian Power, spoke in favor of allowing for a utility easement on the property. Worrell explained that parking at the fairgrounds would not be affected by the power line and the board voted to allow the extension.

The board also voted to have a public hearing regarding the renewal of the Shentel Franchise agreement, which provides cable TV for the Fairlawn area, at the November meeting of the supervisors.

