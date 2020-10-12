Billy Ray Saul

Billy Ray Saul, 66, born January 23, 1954 of Pulaski, VA made the journey to his heavenly home at 3:50 AM on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Billy passed from this life from his home here in Pulaski. Billy was retired from working 29 years of faithful service as Gas Service Technician for Southwestern Virginia Gas Service in Radford, VA.

Billy enjoyed doing things to help other people, whether on his job or outside of work. There were times he’d be tired but someone would have a need and he’d always go try and help, sometimes even late in the night and in bad weather. His fault was, he had a hard time saying No to people who would call. He had a knack of looking at difficult jobs as a challenge to see if he could find a way of fixing it, which in most all cases he could. Billy was also a long-time member of Hilltop P.H. Church/now Amazing Grace Ministries, in Pulaski, where he enjoyed participating in the church plays. He always enjoyed teasing the little kids at church and they liked him a lot.

He was preceded in death by his father Issac Webb Saul and his mother Georgia Etta Ross Saul and one sister Bobbie Saul Ross.

Surviving are two brothers Issac Webb Saul, Jr., Radford, VA and Tommy Saul, Dublin, VA; two sisters Sue Thorton, Radford, VA; and Connie Smith, Wisconsin; nephew Wendell Smith and wife Amy, Wisconsin; two sons Daniel Ray Saul and wife Kimberly, and sons Steven and Tyler, Pomona, CA; Billy Shawn Saul, Pulaski, VA; one step-son Kevin Joseph Funk, Pulaski, VA; two daughters Christy Saul Willis, Christiansburg, VA; Amanda Kelly Saul Hash, Woodlawn, VA; one step-daughter – Teena Alane Funk Lovern, Roanoke, VA; grandsons Tyler Saul, CA; Tyler Bordeaux, Christiansburg; one other grandson, three granddaughters Emily Williams, Samantha Lovern, Tori Willis; nieces and nephews and one son-in-law Bobby J. Hash, Woodlawn, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, Randolph Ave., Pulaski. A special family viewing will be Wednesday at 2 p.m at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the service hour on Thursday. Rev. Richard Johnston, Rev. Justin Phillips and Rev. Albert Carroll will be officiating. Special music by family friend, Sandra Smith, Dublin. Special family friend, “Cuz” Randy Olverson, Radford.

Burial will follow the service at the Appalachian Conference Campgrounds Cemetery, Dublin, VA.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

