Bicyclist returns annually to the NRT

By WILLIAM PAINE

While interviewing young Tanner Allison, who was the subject of last week’s Neighbor’s article, a fellow happened by to remind us of just how special our neighborhood is.

Tanner and I were standing on the old railroad bridge that crosses the New River by Hiwassee. As is well known, the bridge and the railroad track itself are now part of the 57-mile New River Trail State Park, which extends from Pulaski to Galax.

As we spoke, a fellow riding a bicycle with packs on each side of his front and rear wheels happened by. It was mid-October and though the foliage was well on its way to reaching full Autumn splendor, this sun soaked afternoon felt more like Indian Summer. That being the case, we felt it appropriate to ask the bicyclist what brought him to this particular bridge across the water.

The bicyclist’s name was, and presumably still is, Tom Sare and he lives in Virginia Beach.

“I do this trail every year,” said Sare. “I’ve been doing it for a dozen years.”

Sare worked for 30 years as a helicopter mechanic but now works part time as a Mechanic Examiner for the FAA.

