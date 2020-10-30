Barbara Sue Quesenberry Cox

Barbara Sue Quesenberry Cox , a resident of Hiwassee Virginia for nearly 80 years and bride of Mark Stephen Cox Sr for 54 years, has joined her husband in the lands beyond the River of Jordon. She will be laid to rest at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in the spring when the birds return and the daffodils are in bloom. She will eternally live on in the hearts and minds of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she find peace, happiness and good health on her journey. Amen.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2020.

