By MELINDA WILLIAMS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men are in custody after being charged in connection with separate shooting and hit and run incidents in Montgomery County since Friday.

Joseph Edward Lambert Sr. of New Castle was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a motorist on Prices Fork Road Friday evening, according to a press release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. M.E. Hollandsworth.

Deputies responded to the area of Snuffy’s General Store around 7:20 p.m. to meet with a male who called to report having been shot while driving on Prices Fork. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound.

According to Hollandsworth, officers followed up leads on the incident Friday night and much of Saturday. The information led them to arrest Lambert on multiple felony charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, discharge a firearm at a vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

October 21, 2020.

