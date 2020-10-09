APCO lowering Claytor Lake ahead of Delta

By DAVID GRAVELY

Appalachian Power and the Friends of Claytor Lake announced Friday that APCO is lowering the level of Claytor Lake to the 1,843 feet mark, a drop of three feet, by Saturday morning, Oct. 10, in anticipation of incoming high water flows due to Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta is expected to drop between one and three inches of rain on the New River Valley over the weekend, producing possible high water flows at the lake and along the New River.

As of Friday afternoon, Hurricane Delta had been downgraded from a Category 4 storm to a Category 3. It was expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday evening. Hurricane warnings were in effect from the extreme upper portions of Texas to parts of Louisiana. Storm surge, destructive winds, flooding rain and isolated tornadoes were all expected.

By the time Hurricane Delta reaches the New River Valley it should have weakened significantly, resulting in a mix of intermittent showers and heavier rainfall with some possible gusty winds and thunderstorms. Rain is expected to continue throughout the area off and on through Tuesday.

Those residing along Claytor Lake or with boats, docks or watercraft that could be affected by either the floodwaters or the lowering of the lake are advised to use extra precautions throughout and following the arrival of the rain and the lowering of the lake. Those on or around the lake should be aware of floating debris and trash.

The normal level for what is considered “full pond” at Claytor Lake is 1,846 feet.

