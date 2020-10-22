Announcement from PCPS

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of an employee at Pulaski County High School. The last day that this individual was present was Monday, October 19, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the employee was present. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and classes have remained on schedule. Pulaski County Public Schools will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

Written by: Editor on October 22, 2020.

