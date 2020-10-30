Aaron Jefferson McPeak, Sr

October 28, 2020

Aaron Jefferson McPeak, Sr., 89, of Radford, VA passed away on October 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Houston McPeak and Maude Virginia Rupe McPeak; by his brothers, Daniel, Harold, James, Henry, Kern and Cloyd, and by his sisters Roberta Sebresos and Alma DeCosta.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annie Mary Mabry McPeak; his children, Sandra Phillips (Danny) of Buda, TX, Gwen George (Mathew) of Salem, VA, Aaron J. (Jeff) Jr. of Radford, and Rita Rochelle Abate (Kenny) of Radford, VA; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Clifford E. McPeak (Theresa)of Moonachie, NJ and his sister, Norma Miller (Orville)of Dublin, VA.

He served honorably with the Seventh U.S. Army, 4th Surgical Hospital near Stuttgart, Germany, during the Korean Conflict. He was due to ship out the next day to Korea, when the Armistice was signed. He was happy to run into his brother, Clifford (Elwood) in Germany, not knowing his brother had been stationed there.

He worked at many places over his lifetime, but chiefly at Inland Motor and Federal Mogul. He had a strong work ethic and was happiest when working in the yard or making repairs about the home. He came from a long line of family members who were defined by their charisma, their vitality, courage, strength and their sheer will to survive. He will leave a void in our lives that no one can replace.

Family private funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski.

