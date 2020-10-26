A conversation with Dr. Kevin Siers

For students attending Pulaski County Public Schools, and for children throughout the nation, the 2020 school year looks very different from ever before in history. Efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the cessation of face-to-face instruction completely in March of this year.

Today, all Pulaski County students learn, at least in part, through online instruction. Almost a quarter of the PCPS student body has opted to take only online courses for the Fall semester and all students take their courses online each Wednesday, to allow for a midweek cleaning.

Students who chose face-to-face instruction were only allowed to attend classes for two days a week at the start of this year, with half of the children in each school attending either at the beginning or end of each week. By the beginning of October, 100% of the student body in all county schools were able to attend four days a week (except Wednesdays).

The coronavirus is still a major concern and potential exposure to this malady recently resulted in several students being put into a 14-day quarantine, meaning they are banned from entering school grounds for that period of time.

Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers agreed to meet and talk about this and other COVID related concerns.

According to Dr. Siers, “The incident occurred at an athletic practice involving contact with someone, who was positive for COVID and where mitigations were not utilized consistently.”

As a result, practices were canceled and coaches underwent a second round of training in mitigation strategies. According to the Virginia Department of Health, a person is at risk of being exposed to someone with the virus if they are unmasked and within six feet of that person for 15 minutes or more.

Would this same standard be used if students were together at a non-school related function?

“If we were notified by the health department, as part of the contact tracing process, then yes, they could be,” Siers responded. “If there was a mix of students who did and did not wear their masks, the students who wore their mask the whole time, we do not believe they were at risk of transmission.”

Students who did not abide by these mitigation strategies, would likely face a 14-day quarantine.

The school system does not enforce a quarantine, except as it involves disallowing students to enter their school’s campus for a period of time. During this time, quarantined students will take all of their courses virtually, as many students have opted to do for the entire semester.

This dependence in online learning is unprecedented. Does Siers have concerns that this sort of instruction isn’t up to the standard of face-to-face instruction?

“I don’t think anyone with a straight face would say that the virtual program is as good as face-to-face learning,” Siers responded. “It is not currently. Online learning is in its very early stages … Pulaski County included. We’re building this program as we go. We didn’t have resources in place as of July this year. We started getting the programming and licenses from the state in August. From August to October we’ve had to transfer all of our curriculum into this virtual program and figure out ways to deliver it to students and try to solve issues for students who don’t have sufficient internet and we’re still working through all that.”

Over the past weeks, there have been several individuals, both students and staff, who have tested positive for COVID, but Siers has not opted to close those schools.

“We feel confident in the mitigation strategies that we’re following at school,” said Siers. “We have thankfully been able to confirm that mitigation strategies were followed and we’re not having to have anyone go through a voluntary quarantine because there was the potential that they were accidentally exposed during the school day.”

As mentioned, the primary mitigation strategy is maintaining distance and wearing a mask. Siers says that PCPS students are wearing their masks.

“In class, if they can maintain six feet of distance, we’re recommending the mask but we’re not requiring they wear a mask,” said Siers. “In most cases, even when they maintain six feet, the students keep their masks on. They can’t while eating lunch but the schools have worked out plans to be able to have six feet of distance while they’re eating. That became more difficult when we went to 100%, but they’re being extremely creative.”

Surprisingly, Siers claims that the younger kids have been the most consistent in keeping their masks in place.

Though 100% percent of those taking face-to-face classes are now attending school, their schedules are much different from ever before.

Currently, Pulaski County High School students attend school four days a week from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. They attend two classes a day for two and a half hours at a stretch. The reason for this is to reduce the number of class changes, so as to limit student’s exposure to one another … but since they all wear masks, why would that matter?

“Transportation is driving everything we do now,” said Siers. “The key for us is transportation because those guidelines have been relaxed a little bit, but they are still not where we can have all the high school, middle school and elementary school students ride the same bus at the same time.”

This is based on guidelines handed down by the New River Health District, which seeks to limit the number of students per bus, again in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID.

This is the reason the secondary school schedule is as it is. Primary school aged children attend school from 8:30 a.m. till 3p.m., as is traditional. In order not to fill the busses, primary school children are picked up and taken to school first. Those same bus drivers then take secondary school aged students to school, then take them back at 2:15 p.m. Younger students are taken home after that.

“We could have had secondary students go later and picked up the elementary school kids first, but part of the feedback we got from parents involved child care concerns and a lot of parents depend on their older siblings to watch the younger kids until they get home from work,” Siers said. “So, if we were taking elementary home first, they would be at home by themselves. If we took them (younger students) home earlier that would create child care issues for a lot of families.”

Maintaining this bus schedule will not allow for normal class times until a solution is found to this transportation quandary. What’s more, working parents are finding it more and more difficult to pick their students up in the afternoon hours, which has resulted in more and more children riding the bus.

According to Siers, if this trend continues, PCPS students may have to return to a two day a week schedule, so as not to exceed health department guidelines, even though children riding the bus all seem to be wearing masks.

If masks work, why not put as many kids as need be on a school bus?

“You could do that, but then there are questions about what type of liability that you assume if you decide to operate outside of the guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health,” said Siers. “That’s why we follow the guidelines. It opens us up to liability. I don’t know how school divisions are covered under sovereign immunity, so I don’t know if lawsuits will move forward, but still you don’t want to have to explain why you didn’t follow the best guidance other school systems are expected to follow.”

According to Siers, many school districts in Southwest Virginia with similar numbers of positive cases overall are going all virtual with no face-to-face instruction.

“Each county does it a little differently, said Siers. “It depends on who comprises your school board and who your health director is.”

Considering that Pulaski County is the only school district in the NRV going for (almost) a full school day for four days a week, it could be said that PCPS is operating at least as well as other school systems in Virginia. But in talking about the bigger picture, Siers expressed his concern about education in general.

“I worry about the effect on overall education in Virginia for a generation because of the most recent data I saw relating to the loss of learning of this time,” Siers recounted. “It looks at the students who are on a hybrid model, like we have, coming in four days a week and one day virtual. According to the study, by the end of this year, those students would be six months behind what would have occurred normally from March of last year to the end of this year.”

In other words, after one year and three months of students attending school on a “hybrid” schedule, those same students will be six months behind in learning, as compared to a normal school year.

“But the schools that are going all virtual, those students will be nine months to a year behind where they would have been if schools remained as normal during that period of time,” said Siers.

It is truly an unprecedented period in the history of education

“We’re trying to strike the balance between the needs of the community and the needs of students and the regulations that are in place,” said Siers. “I think we have done a good job in striking that balance and getting students to school as much as possible.”

