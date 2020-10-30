2021 Motor Mile Speedway Schedule

The 2021 Motor Mile Speedway schedule has been released with some old favorites and many exciting additions. MMS opens on April 10 with reigning Champion Mike Looney looking to defend his title against what is stacking up as a very full field for 2021. The FASS Big Rig Racing Series comes to town on May 1st and the schedule has a highlight on May 22 with NASCAR Hall Of Fame inductee Rusty Wallace in the house. The ever-popular Monster Trucks return on June 25 and 26. Kenny Wallace gets behind the wheel against the local stars on August 14, followed by Championship Night September 11 and the Tour Of Destruction on September 18. The first annual Pumpkin SMASH is scheduled for October 30 with over 1000 pumpkins on track for what should be an amazing display of slime and destruction.

Aptil 3 Open Practice 10am-5pm

April 9 Open Practice 3pm to 8pm

April 10 Opening Day Pit Party! NWAAS Late Model Stock Car, Limited Late Model, Super Street, Mod-4, U-Car- plus Rusty Wallace Racing Experience Twin 20’s LMSC Twin 50’s

April 24 NWAAS with The Southern Ground Pounders Twin LMSC 50’s, LS, SS, Mod-4, U-Car

May 1 FASS Big Rig Series plus RWRE Twin 25’s and SS Twin 25’s

May 8 Ford Night @ MMS drive your Ford for one lap @ MMS and stage on track for the National Anthem NWAAS Twin LMSC 50’s, LS, SS, Mod-4, U-Car and Sweet 16 1 Lap Dash For Cash Spectator Drags $500 to Win!

May 22 Rusty Wallace Night Join NASCAR Hall Of Fame inductee Rusty Wallace at MMS plus LMSC Twin 50’s RWRE Twin 20’s, LS, SS, Mod-4, U-Car

June 5 Armed Forces Night, Active Duty And Retired Military Get In Free! NWAAS LMSC Twin 50’s, LS Twin 25’s, SS, Mod-4, U-Car

June 19 Mopar Mania drive your Mopar for a lap on the racetrack and stage on track for the National Anthem plus NWAAS LMSC 100, LS, SS, Mod-4, U-Car & RWRE Twin 20’s plus Sweet 16 1 Lap Dash For Cash Spectator Drags $500 To Win!

June 25 and 26 Monster Trucks Featuring Big Foot plus ATV Racing and Motocross Freestyle

July 17 Chevy Night- Drive Your Chevy on the track pre-race and stage for the National Anthem plus NWAAS LMSC Twin 50’s, LS, SS, Mod-4, U-Car plus RWRE Twin 20’s

July 31 Chevy Night- Drive Your Chevy on the track pre-race and stage for the National Anthem plus NWAAS LMSC Twin 50’s, LS Twin 35’s, SS, Mod-4, U-Car And Final Round Of Sweet 16 1 Lap Dash For Cash Spectator Drags with $500 To Win!

August 14 Kenny Wallace Night NWAAS LMSC Twin 50’s watch the Motor Mile stars race against Kenny Wallace in two big 50 Lap Features, LS, SS, Mod-4, U-Car plus RWRE Championship Night Twin 20’s

August 28 CARS Tour

September 11 NWAAS Championship Night Twin’s All Divisions!

September 18 Tour Of Destruction

October 30 PUMPKIN SMASH! Featuring Monster Trucks, Our Champions and their cars on display in a trunk or treat on the Midway plus Demo Derby and the First Annual Pumpkin Smash Race Featuring over 1000 Pumpkins smashed to smithereens in the wildest, slimeyest, spookiest race ever held on the Motor Mile Oval. Kids In Costume Get In Free!

October 30, 2020

