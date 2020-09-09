‘Year of the Nurse’ nominations open

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia Nurses Foundation (VNF) is expanding its annual Leadership Excellence awards this year to recognize 20 nurses from across Virginia for their outstanding contributions and professionalism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations of candidates for these special “Year of the Nurse” awards are open through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30. The awards are designed to recognize nurses who, during the pandemic, “enhanced the image of professional nursing and rose to the unprecedented challenges facing the nursing profession with compassion and respect.”

“During 2020 — the Year of the Nurse — nurses have been essential to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in so many ways,” states VNF. “They have not only been on the frontline of providing care to the sick, but also working to keep their communities and patients safe, and providing support with innovative ideas and compassion.

“We are looking for morale boosters, well-being ambassadors, nursing innovators, community contributors, and frontline heroes, just to name a few,” the Foundation notes.

To be eligible for nomination, a nurse must be licensed by and employed in the Commonwealth. They do not have to be frontline caregivers and can be from all areas of practice and specialties.

Nominations are welcome from peers or community members. They must be submitted through VNF’s online portal at https://form.jotform.com/201735806213954.

The online nomination form must be accompanied by a narrative of no more than 500 words addressing why the nominee meets the award criteria; a letter of support, written by someone other than the nominating party, and the nominee’s curriculum vitae or resume.

VNF Leadership Awards selection committee will review nominations and provide winners with a special “gala in a box” to celebrate at home. Short video stories of the winners will be shared during a Virtual Gala to be held online Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

