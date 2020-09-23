Wythe man accused of killing stepson

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BARREN SPRINGS — A Barren Springs man was arrested Sunday in connection with the Saturday evening shooting death of his stepson.

Chad Allan Norris, 30, of Barren Springs, died at the scene of the shooting, according to police. Although the investigation is ongoing, the incident “appears to be the result of domestic violence,” said Major Anthony Cline of Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Cline said deputies were dispatched to a residence at 176 Vineland Drive in Barren Springs at 8:09 p.m. Saturday for a report of a male with a gunshot to the chest. When deputies arrived, they found Norris deceased in the front yard and the suspect inside the residence.

Joel Perries Hosey, 61, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and first-offense use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Cline said the men were new to the area, so no prior calls for domestic disturbances had been received for the residence. Hosey’s wife, also Norris’ mother, lived at the residence as well, he said.

Hosey was scheduled to be officially arraigned on the charges Monday in Wythe County Circuit Court, according to court records. His next court date is Dec. 15.

Second-degree murder carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison. A first offense of the firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum three years in prison, which must be served consecutively to other sentences.

Written by: Editor on September 23, 2020.

Comments

comments