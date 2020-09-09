VIP’s tour new middle school

William Paine/SWT

This group of VIP’s toured the new Pulaski County Middle School. This is one of many tours allowing people to look inside the new multimillion dollar learning center. A ribbon cutting ceremony that was to be held at the new school has been postponed indefinitely but will likely occur in October. Seen here touring the school Friday are (from left) Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins, Darlene Burcham, Dr. Kevin Siers, Gary Siers, Jeanette Sheffey, Mike Pratt, Terri Pratt, Joe Sheffey and Paul Phillips.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2020.

Comments

comments