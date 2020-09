VHSL clarifies Championships + 1 schedule first practice, contest dates

The Virginia High School League released some clarification Friday concerning the start dates for practice and games for the upcoming seasons under the Championship +1 setup.

There has been some confusion as to the start dates for each sport in the Season 1 winter schedule. Basketball and sideline cheer first practices begin Dec. 7. All other winter sports (gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming & diving, and wrestling) will start Dec. 14. Below is each season’s first practice and first contest date schedules. The Season 1, Season 2, Season 3, and Academic Activities full schedules are attached.

Season 1 Winter Sports Schedule

Basketball – First Practice – December 7; First Contest Date – December 21

Gymnastics – First Practice – December 14; First Contest Date – December 28

Indoor Track – First Practice – December 14; First Contest Date – December 28

Sideline Cheer – First Practice – December 7

Swimming & Diving – First Practice – December 14; First Contest Date – December 28

Season 2 Fall Sports Schedule

Competition Cheer – First Practice – February 4; First Contest Date – March 1

Cross Country – First Practice – February 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Field Hockey – First Practice – February 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Football – First Practice – February 4; First Contest Date – February 22

Golf (Boys) – First Practice – February 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Golf (Girls) – First Practice – February 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Volleyball – First Practice – February 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Season 3 Spring Sports Schedule

Baseball – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Lacrosse – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Soccer – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Softball – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Tennis – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 21

Track & Field – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2020.

Comments

comments