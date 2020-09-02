VHSL approves some midcycle alignment appeals

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Virginia High School League held a brief meeting Wednesday to hear the appeals of several schools seeking to change their classification and one groups appeal to divide Class 4 into different regions.

Giles High School originally requested to move down from Class 2C to Class 1C. The request was made due to forecasted lower enrollment numbers in upcoming classes. The Spartans were at 477 students before the appeal, which put them exactly two students above the 475 student cutoff mark for Class 2C. The vote was 5-0 to approve the move.

By winning the appeal Giles will also move from the Three Rivers District to the Mountain Empire District. That district will now consist of Auburn, Bland, Fort Chiswell, Giles, Galax, George Wythe and Grayson County. Each of those schools are now listed as Class 1.

The Three Rivers District will now feature Alleghany, Carroll County, Floyd County, Glenvar, James River and Radford. With the exception of Carroll County, who is Class 3, all of the other schools are Class 2.

Of concern for Pulaski County fans was the appeal by Class 4B to divide Class 4 into eight regions with 6-9 schools per region. That appeal was denied by a vote of 0-5.

Other approved appeals moved Buffalo Gap from Class 2B to Class 1B and Caroline moved down from Class 4B to Class 3B.

The VHSL Executive Committee is expected to determine the final alignment plan for the 2021-23 cycle at a Sept. 23 meeting.

If the proposed plan goes through, the classifications and regions will still feature some size differences.

Class 1 will feature 57 schools in four regions. Region 1A and Region 1B will have 13 teams each. Region 1C will have 14 teams and Region 1D will have 17 teams.

Class 2 will have 57 teams that feature Region 2A with 15 teams, Region 2B with 10 teams, Region 2C with 12 teams and Region 2D with 11 teams.

Class 3 will feature 55 teams that include Region 3A with 14 teams, Region 3B with 13 teams, Region 3C with 16 teams and Region 3D with 12 teams.

Class 4 will have 57 teams that include Region 4A with 13 teams, Region 4B with 20 teams, Region 4C with 16 teams and Region 4D with only 8 teams.

Class 5 will have 46 schools that feature Region 5A with 10 teams, Region 5B with 9 schools, Region 5C with 12 schools and Region 5D with 15 schools.

Class 6, the largest schools in the state, will have 56 schools that include Region 6A with 11 schools, Region 6B with 16 schools, Region 6C with 16 schools and Region 6D with 13 schools.

Pulaski County remains in Region 4D with Amherst, Blacksburg, EC Glass, GW Danville, Halifax, Jefferson Forest and Salem. The Cougars will also remain a part of the River Ridge District, which consists of Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Christiansburg, Patrick Henry, Hidden Valley, Salem and the Cougars.

The problem for PCHS AD Scott Vest will come in finalizing the scheduling for the delayed 2020 season, now expected to be played in the Spring of 2021. Blacksburg, Salem and Pulaski County are Class 4. Cave Spring, Christiansburg and Hidden Valley are Class 3. Patrick Henry is Class 5.

With the season expected to possibly consist of only six regular-season games, the Cougars will need to play all of the Class 4 opponents and Class 5 Patrick Henry. The remaining three games could be a toss-up, depending on how the other AD’s plan.

Everyone will be looking to play as many quality opponents as possible to gain power points for any possible playoff scenario. At this time, it looks as if only the top four teams in each region will make an abbreviated playoff setup, but that is still yet to be finalized.

That decision will be made Sept. 17, unless the VHSL Executive Committee decides more time is needed to gather information.

Written by: Editor on September 2, 2020.

Comments

comments