By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CARROLL COUNTY — Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

According to a press release from Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, the office was notified at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday of a shooting near the intersection of Chance’s Creek Road and Fancy Gap Highway. Upon arrival, officers found a male dead at the scene and a female with apparent gunshot wounds.

The female was transported to the hospital and the male’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. Kemp says no further details are being released until the probe is completed.

The sheriff noted the shooting was an isolated incident, so there is no threat to the community.

