The Town of Pulaski has released the following information regarding Halloween.

Halloween has long been one of the Town of Pulaski’s most engaging holidays, with the Treat Trail and Trunk or Treat providing kids and families with plenty of opportunities to have fun and build up their stockpile of candy. In an ideal scenario we would be able to host these events the same as we have in years past, but due to the circumstances involving the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reviewing our options. We will be notifying the public of our decision this coming Thursday, October 1st on our social media channels once a decision has been made regarding these events.

Aside from these public events, door-to-door trick or treating is a Halloween tradition in just about every town in our country. While we can make suggestions on how to stay safe while you’re out on Halloween night, it’s entirely up to residents and families on how they want to participate in trick or treating on Halloween. If you do plan on going out or handing out candy, we recommend that you review the CDC’s Halloween guidelines which can be found by clicking on the link below.

It is our wish that Pulaski residents will be able to enjoy Halloween while making informed decisions about keeping each other healthy and well. The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and Randolph Park will be hosting a drive through Treat Trail from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Halloween, and there are other options in our area for fun activities that encourage social distancing. Remember to stay tuned to our social media channels this Thursday for the announcement on Town events.

CDC Halloween Guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween

