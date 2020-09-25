Tommy Lee Wall

Tommy Lee Wall, age 63 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg.

Born May 28, 1957 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Henry William Wall and Bessie Jane Ring Wall. His wife, Tammie Bolt Wall; sisters Ella Mae Whited, Mary Nickols and brother, Roy Wall also preceded him in death.

Tommy worked for the Town of Pulaski for over 40 years.

He is survived by his son Jason McCoy Wall, Pulaski;

Brothers Ray Wall, Pulaski Co.; James Wall, Pulaski; William Wall, Pulaski; sister Wanda Smith, Bassett, VA; brothers-in-law Jimmy Bolt, Pulaski; Randy Bolt, Wythe County; Danny Bolt, Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday 2 p.m. – September 28, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Mike Bond officiating. Interment will follow at the Newbern Cemetery.

The family will receive friends between 3-5 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2020.

