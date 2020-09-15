Three injured when trucks collide

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Three people were injured Monday evening when two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

The trucks were southbound when they collided at mile marker 88, according to Virginia State Police. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said at least one of the trucks then struck an embankment and overturned.

One of the wreck victims was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Geller. The other two were transported by ambulance to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg.

Further details of the 6:12 p.m. incident were unavailable at press time. The state police Motor Carrier Team is assisting with the investigation.

