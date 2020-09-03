Third violation nets prison sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man who violated terms of probation on five convictions dating back to 2001 will serve a one-year, six-month sentence.

David Wayne Palmer, 51, could have received up to 29 years in prison that has not been served on the five convictions; however, the prosecution agreed to recommend all but one year, six months be re-suspended.

According to the prosecution and defense, Palmer was instrumental in identifying which inmate was involved in a serious attack at New River Valley Regional Jail Nov. 17, 2019. Although other inmates witnessed the attack, Palmer was the only one that came forward to make the identification.

For his own protection, Palmer has been held in isolation at the jail for the past nine months, said defense attorney Michael Barbour. “It’s a consequence of his assistance,” the attorney told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch Monday.

