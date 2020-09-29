Testimony underway in murder trial

Brent Harrell was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Feb. 2019 stabbing death of Chandler Dowell. Sentencing is set for Jan. 25, 2021.

About half an hour of “trash talk” texting and a couple of minutes of fighting left a 19-year-old Fairlawn man dead in 2019, according to testimony in the two-day murder trial of Brent E. Harrell.

Harrell, 21, of Dublin, is on trial for first-degree murder in the Feb. 23, 2019, stabbing death of his former best friend, Chandler S. Dowell. According to testimony, the men fell out of favor with one another when Harrell’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Rosen, broke up with him and started dating Dowell about a month later.

“Men have been fighting over women for thousands and thousands of years” and it has resulted in the killing of many when enragement “boils over into murder,” special prosecutor Chris Rehak told the court in an opening statement.

Harrell was charged with first- and second-degree murder before the trial got underway Monday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. However, the second-degree charge was dismissed at Rehak’s request. He said he wanted to give the court more options to choose from, should a guilty verdict be handed down.

Defense attorney Jimmy Turk said Dowell’s death, while tragic, was “accidental, not intentional and should be nothing more than manslaughter” if the court decides to convict.

The prosecution was nearing the end of its list of witnesses when court recessed Monday afternoon. Testimony got underway again Tuesday morning, with a verdict expected at some point in the day.

It was unknown at press time whether Harrell would testify.

Dr. Gayle Suzuki, an assistant chief medical examiner for Western Virginia, testified Monday Dowell died from an approximately three-inch-deep stab wound to the neck. The cut transected Dowell’s carotid artery, causing him to quickly bleed to death.

Although witnesses said a “frantic, worried, in shock” Harrell got towels to put pressure on the wound after stabbing Dowell, Suzuki said it wouldn’t have helped.

“The wound was a fatal wound. It would be very hard to treat it,” Suzuki said. When a main artery is cut — particularly in the neck — the wounded person is going to “bleed out,” she added.

Dowell’s mother, Pam, was the first person to testify for the prosecution. She said the stabbing took away her “Miracle Baby,” a nickname she used for Chandler. She explained he was the child she wasn’t supposed to be able to have.

She was at the beach when she received a call from her brother telling her she needed to come home. He wouldn’t tell her why, so she returned to Fairlawn not knowing her son was dead.

According to testimony, Dowell and Harrell had been having problems about two months prior to the stabbing.

Asked for his opinion of Rosen’s decision to date Harrell’s best friend, Drake Mills, a friend of Rosen, Dowell and Harrell, said, “I thought it was messed up and I told Chandler that.” He described Harrell as “heart broken — destroyed maybe” after the two started dating.

Mills was spending the night at Harrell’s house when the stabbing took place outside the residence in the early morning hours. He provided the following account of the evening.

Things started to heat up when Harrell used Mills’ phone to send a text message to Rosen, calling her a degrading name. That started the half-hour long series of back-and-forth messages that prompted Dowell and Rosen to drive to Harrell’s residence on Cleburne Boulevard, near the Giles County line.

Mills admitting trying to help Harrell find a gun inside the residence prior to their arrival, but he said Harrell’s grandfather had locked it up. He said he saw a knife in Harrell’s closet, but he didn’t know Harrell took it out of the house when Dowell and Rosen arrived.

According to Mills, he warned the couple at least half a dozen times to stay away because Harrell was so angry and wanted to fight, but they didn’t listen.

“I knew it was a bad idea. I said all I could to try to get Emily to turn around, including telling her to think about her kid, but nothing worked,” Mills said. He also threatened to call Rosen’s mother and the police.

Messaging showed Mills did try to keep firearms out of the fight by implementing a “no guns” rule.

He knew Harrell didn’t have a gun and said Rosen swore on the life of her son Dowell didn’t either. Rosen said she learned on the way to Harrell’s house that Dowell did bring a gun. However, prosecution testimony indicated the gun was placed in a door pocket of Rosen’s car and wasn’t removed until police found it after Dowell was already dead.

When Dowell and Rosen arrived, Dowell exited the vehicle and charged at Harrell, who had drawn a line with his foot and motioned for Dowell to come at him, Mills said. Mills planned to video the fight, but didn’t have time to because “it just happened really quick.”

Mills described the fight as wrestling, sort of hugging, rolling around and throwing punches. He said he didn’t see the stabbing take place, but Dowell stood up and there was a lot of blood.

When Mills told Dowell he was bleeding, Mills said Dowell responded, “I don’t give a …,” but seconds later Dowell collapsed to the ground. At that point, Harrell started yelling for people to call 911 and the police, and he ran inside the residence to get towels.

Prosecution witnesses said Dowell never made any threats to kill Harrell, but Harrell did threaten to Dowell several times in messages and over the phone. He was quoted as saying he was going to kill them, shoot up their car, stick Dowell so he would feel it, but not kill him.

In some messages, Harrell is said to have stated, “I guess I’m gonna have to kill you;” “I’m gonna bust you in your … next time I see you and go to jail smiling,” “You better have your daddy’s strap (said to mean gun),” “I’m gonna put him in the dirt” and “You better knock me out with your first punch or I’m going to kill you.”

On cross-examination by Turk, Mills agreed Dowell was “getting the better of” Harrell during the fight, which Mills estimated to last only about two minutes. He later described Harrell as “bigger” and Dowell as “stronger.”

According to testimony, Rosen remained inside the car during the fight. When he went over to tell her Dowell was bleeding, Mills said, “she kind of had a smile or smirk on her face” that Dowell was beating Harrell.

Rosen testified she doesn’t recall smirking. She says she turned her head away from the fight because she didn’t want to see it. She got out of the car when she heard someone say there was blood, and stayed by Dowell’s side until police arrived.

Rosen testified she started dating Dowell about a month after breaking up with Harrell. However, she said the breakup had nothing to do with Dowell.

She acknowledged Harrell had deeper feelings for her than she had for him. In a text message to a friend, prior to the stabbing, Rosen stated she was sorry for “wasting” Harrell’s time and said she didn’t hate him even though he hated her.

Asked why she didn’t turn around and go back home that evening, she said, “I thought they were just going to fight it out and it would be over with.”

Turk pointed out Rosen told police in an interview after the death that she kept going to Harrell’s house “because of the adrenaline.”

The defense attorney noted that several of the prosecution’s witnesses failed to tell police about Dowell’s gun in post-stabbing interviews.

According to testimony, several people at first thought Harrell and Rosen intended to fight that evening. Harrell was said to have described his hands as “bisexual,” meaning they would fight a man or woman.

Mills said he learned Dowell was going to fight when he asked Rosen why she would want to fight a man and she said she wasn’t, Dowell was going to fight. Rosen agreed with Turk that some of the text messages made it look like she was going to fight Harrell.

Rosen responded to many of Turk’s questions with “I don’t remember.”

Turk suggested Rosen didn’t turn the car around and go home that night because she and Dowell weren’t afraid of Harrell because they knew Dowell brought the gun.

Rosen disagreed. She said she didn’t turn around because Dowell told her he wasn’t going to take the gun out of her car.

Turk said in opening statements his client stabbed Dowell because he thought he saw something in Dowell’s hand after Dowell reached behind his back.

Virginia State Police Agent James Graham testified the only weapons found on the scene were the knife, which was laying on the ground, and a Ruger .9mm handgun found in the door pocket of Rosen’s car. He said the gun was loaded, but no bullet was chambered.

Although it was pouring rain that night, Rehak said told the court the gun was dry when police removed it from the car.

Graham said Harrell was taken to the hospital from the scene that night. He explained that Harrell thought he might have a concussion from falling.

According to testimony by Graham, Harrell had a few scrapes, but no signs of serious injury. Other than the stab wound, Dr. Suzuki said Dowell’s autopsy showed some scrapes and scratches on his body and palms, and some discoloration on the backs of his hands.

Asked to describe Harrell’s reaction to being told Dowell died, Graham said he just said, “I didn’t really want to have to fight him.” The agent agreed with Rehak’s summation that Harrell “didn’t cry, apologize or show remorse in any way.”

The day’s testimony concluded with Rehak showing an approximately 45-minute long video recording of the police interview with Harrell following the stabbing. Much of the audio portion of the video was difficult to understand, but Harrell could be heard to say Dowell spat on him and started throwing punches, that he didn’t want to fight Dowell, and that he was scared because Dowell kept saying, “I’m going to kill you” and he wasn’t sure whether Dowell had a weapon on him.

Harrell tells police he didn’t really think Dowell and Rosen were going to come to his house, but he stepped outside his residence and they were there. When Dowell was on top of him, Harrell said, “I was scared he was going to pull a gun on me.” He noted it felt like he was on the ground “forever.”

The defendant also told police he was “pretty sure” Dowell had a knife on him because he saw it in Dowell’s hand. The only other object police found on the ground that night was Dowell’s eyeglasses.

Asked by police interviewers whether it was his intention to badly hurt Dowell that night, Harrell said no. He said he was hoping they were just going to sit in the car and talk because he still considered Dowell to be “like my brother.”

Harrell said he guess the couple decided to come to his house that night because of the argument he and Rosen were having via text message.

After being told Dowell died, Harrell said, “I didn’t want to fight him. I didn’t want to fight him.” He said he should have just sent Mills out to speak with Dowell and Rosen and stayed in the house, but he didn’t want them bringing the disagreement to his family.

When police told Harrell he had committed murder under the law, Harrell said, “I was just trying to protect myself. I was so scared. I was so scared.”

Harrell suggested Dowell had a propensity for fighting, but told police to ask his friends and “they will tell you I don’t like to fight.”

Upon being told he was under arrest for second-degree murder, Harrell repeats, “I was so scared. I was so scared. I swear I thought he was going to kill me, man. I saw him reach for something. I swear I thought he was going to kill me, man.”

Harrell asked the interviewing officers whether he could be placed by himself at the jail, but they informed him that would be a decision for jail officials to make.

At the conclusion of the video, Judge H. Lee Harrell admitted to Rehak there were parts of the audio he couldn’t understand — mostly when Harrell was speaking. He asked whether the attorneys wanted him to find another way for him to listen to it in open court.

However, both Rehak and Turk agreed it would be appropriate for the judge to listen to the interview again in his chambers after the trial concludes. Turk said it would be no different from a jury listening to it during deliberation.

Rehak and Harrell are involved in the case because local prosecutors and Judge Bradley Finch excused themselves due to the fact Harrell’s mother works for Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

